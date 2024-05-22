IPL 2024: KKR create historical record in playoffs after huge win over SRH in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KKR and SRH players.

Kolkata Knight Riders have created a historical record in IPL playoffs after they mauled Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing tournament on Tuesday, May 21. The Knight Riders outclassed Sunrisers in the playoff fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium when they chased down an under-par total of 160 with ease.

KKR bowlers laid a great platform with regular wickets as SRH's heavy batting line-up took a beating in the big clash in Ahmedabad. Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakravarthy led the way with three and two wickets, respectively while the other bowlers chipped in to bowl the 2016 champions out for 159.

Coming into the chase, KKR were hardly in any discomfort. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer - the two Iyers - led the way with an unbeaten stand of 97 to take KKR home in 13.4 overs and 8 wickets in hand. KKR have now shattered an all-time record in IPL playoffs with their big win over SRH.

KKR registered the record for quickest chases in IPL playoffs. The Knight Riders bagged the game with 38 balls to go, surpassing MI's seven-year-old record of their win over KKR in IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 with 33 balls remaining.

Quickest run chases in IPL Qualifiers/Knockouts:

38 Balls remaining - KKR vs SRH, 2024 Q1

33 Balls remaining - MI vs KKR, 2017 Q2

31 Balls remaining - CSK v KXIP, 2008 SF

KKR have marched into their fourth IPL finals with their first three coming in the 2012, 2014 and 2021 editions of the tournament. They will now wait for the other three contenders as they head to Chennai to play the final on May 26.

SRH will now lock horns against the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Eliminator will take place on May 22, followed by the second qualifier on May 24.