Jaishankar visits Iranian embassy, condoles death of president Raisi, foreign minister Amir-Abdollah

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday visited the Iranian embassy in Delhi and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi. Jaishankar said India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very "difficult time".

"Visited the Embassy of Iran in Delhi today to convey our deepest condolences on the tragic passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and my colleague, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian," Jaishankar said on X. "They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship," he said.

The external affairs minister further added: "The Government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time."

Sixty-three-year-old Raisi and his entourage were heading to the northwestern city of Tabriz on Sunday after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border when their helicopter crashed.

PM Modi says India stands with Iran

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed profound grief over the death of the Iranian President, the foreign minister, and other high-ranking officials.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister lauded his contribution in building the relations between both countries and added India stood with Iran in a time of sorrow.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi wrote on social media platform, X.

