WATCH | Travis Head dismissed on duck minutes after saying 'happy memories' at Narendra Modi Stadium

Image Source : AP Travis Head during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a poor start to their innings in the ongoing IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, May 21. The ace pacer Mitchell Starc bowled out in-form SRH opener Travis Head on the very second ball of the match to give KKR a dream start at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mitchell Starc produced a brilliant length delivery to take Head by surprise which ripped off two stumps. Head was also bowled out on a golden duck in his last innings against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

Notably, Head highlighted his 'happy memories' at Narendra Modi Stadium just before the kickoff. The left-handed batter famously scored a match-winning century in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final at the same venue to stun Indian cricket fans on November 19.

"Great to be back at the Narendra Modi Stadium," Head told broadcasters after the toss. "I've some happy memories here."

However, the SRH batter failed to replicate his World Cup innings in the crucial Qualifier 1. Head also struggled to make an impact during the league-stage game against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this season.

Watch Travis Head's dismissal:

Australian stars Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Mitchell Starc all shone in the World Cup final against India and are part of the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Starc, the most expensive player in IPL 2024, has failed for consistency but took three big wickets in powerplay to put KKR in a lead position to enter the final.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.