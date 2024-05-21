'What a journey it’s been...', Sushmita Sen celebrates 30 years of Miss Universe title

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress made headlines not only for her prolific films but also for her beautiful looks and the doting mother to her two daughters and being vocal being right. Sushmita Sen celebrated the 30th anniversary of winning the Miss Universe pageant, saying it is an honour that she will cherish forever.

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with a kid and wrote in the caption, “This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 years today as is India’s first ever Victory at Miss Universe!!!”.

She further wrote, “What a journey it’s been & continues to be….Thank you, India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! Thank you, Philippines for the unending love & belonging…Three decades & counting!! #mahalkita...I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm”. “To all my loved fans, friends, family & well-wishers around the world…know that each one of you has made a difference in my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!! Thank you!!!."

Sushmita Sen was only 18 when she won the coveted title of Miss Universe. A Few years after winning Miss Universe, Sushmita ventured into movies. She starred in films like 'Dastak', 'Biwi No.1', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'. She took a break from Bollywood in 2015.

The actress made her digital streaming debut with Aarya in 2020 and since then she has been consistently wowing the audience with her acting skills on OTT. The show tells the story of a widow who seeks revenge against those who killed her husband. Aarya features Sikander Kher, Virti Vaghani, Chandrachur Singh and Flora Saini among others.

In 2021, she was starred in the second season of 'Aarya'. She also starred in a web series titled 'Taali' in 2023. In the show, she played the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant The biographical drama series was created by Arjun Singh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar.

