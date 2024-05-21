‘Anil Kapoor’s charisma...’, netizens praise actor’s screen presence in Savi’s trailer

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Anil Kapoor in the trailer of Savi

After the massive success of actioners Animal and Fighter, legendary actor Anil Kapoor is all set to feature in another one. The veteran actor is all geared up for his upcoming film Savi. As soon as the trailer was unveiled, Anil Kapoor’s performance was praised by netizens.

The trailer showcased Divya Khosla recording a video and says that if you all are watching this video, then you know that I am a criminal, but that is not the whole story. In another scene, Savi i.e. (Divya) lives happily with her family, but then Harshvardhan Rane, who is playing the role of her husband in this film, is caught by the police on the charges of murder and drugs and is sent to the biggest crime of the country. After this, the story of Savi's struggle begins. She goes to great lengths to get her innocent husband freed. To get them out, she plans to break the lockup, in which Anil Kapoor helps her.

But, what caught the attention of fans was Anil Kapoor’s role. He keeps on changing his appearance and has made netizens more intrigued about what exactly is Anil Kapoor’s character. Fans flooded the comment section for the suspense. One user wrote, “''Anil Kapoor's Laugh-In Ending Was Epic.''Another user wrote, “Harshvardhan Rane’s performance will be epic!”. “Anil Kapoor's charisma is unmatched. This film is going to be epic!”, wrote the third user.

'Savi' is going to hit the theatres on 31st May this month. Directed by Abhinay Deo, this movie is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar. The film stars Divya Khossla, Anil Kapoor and, Harshvardhan Rane.

