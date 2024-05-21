‘Best outfit..’, Sonam Kapoor praises influencer Nancy Tyagi after her stunning debut at Cannes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor and Nancy Tyagi

One of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has always been under the limelight for her dramatic ornated silhouettes to a simple LBD and still rock it. It is not just the dress but the confidence with which she carries it makes the difference. Her costumes in her films make her stand apart from others. The actress recently took to social media to appreciate the influencer Nancy Tyagi for her debut at Cannes this year.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared the video of Nancy Tyagi. Along with the clip, she wrote in the caption, “Best outfit in Cannes...make me something@nancytyagi”. The fashion influencer too replied and wrote, “Thank you so much @sonamkapoor. It would be amazing to create something special for you one day!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in a crime thriller flick titled Blind. The film tells the story of Gia Singh, a former police officer, who gets suspicious about a stranger and promptly alerts the authorities. However, when her instincts get overlooked, she embarks on a quest for truth. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in key roles.

For the unversed, Nancy Tyagi has recently captured the hearts of everyone and made India proud by presenting herself at the most prestigious event, the Cannes Film Festival. Her second outfit at the event has grabbed eyeballs and become the talk of the town. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “My second outfit from the Cannes Film Festival, which I wore at a special event, is another creation made entirely by me. This ensemble is a saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. Every piece was meticulously crafted and assembled by me," read the caption of her post.

