'Will sit and decide PM's name, if INDIA bloc wins', says Congress chief Kharge in Chandigarh

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday made a statement on the question of the mechanism to decide the Prime Minister, in case the I.N.D.I.A bloc manages to get the majority in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge held a press conference in Chandigarh and said that if the I.N.D.I.A bloc wins the election, its partners will sit and decide on the PM's name. The mechanism to choose the Prime Minister in case of the opposition bloc’s win remains the most hyped question, not only among the politicians but the general public.

Kharge attacks PM Modi

The Congress president also targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge said that PM Modi spreads lies that Congress will conduct a caste census and take away people’s jewellery, land and buffaloes. “We ruled for so many years, did we ever snatch someone's mangalsutra?”asked the Congress chief.

He said, “Narendra Modi has understood that this time BJP is not going to form the government, that is why he is lying.” Requesting the people to vote in favour of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Kharge said, “We want you to give a huge majority to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc this time and bring peace, prosperity and unity in the country.”

Speaking about the inflation and unemployment, Kharge said that despite being known as prosperous, Haryana and Punjab are facing peak unemployment and inflation. He promised that Congress will fill 30 lakh vacancies in the Centre and 2 lakh vacancies in Haryana.

Kharge reiterates Congress' 'guarantee'

Reiterating the promises made through the party manifesto, Congress president said that they will fulfil 5 justices and 25 guarantees. He said the Congress party will provide 1 lakh rupees annually to a woman from every poor family, 30 lakh government jobs, a daily wage of Rs 400 under MNREGA, 10 kg of food grains for free. Additionally, Kharge said that the Congress will double the salary of Asha and Anganwadi workers and fill 2 lakh vacancies in Haryana.

Polling in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh Lok Sabha elections

Notably, Haryana has 10 Lok Sabha seats, all of which will go to polls in the upcoming sixth phase on May 25. Additionally, the elections for the Haryana assembly are also slated for later this year. In 2014, the BJP won state assembly elections and retained power in 2019, with the help of Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party. As the coalition between BJP-JJP collapsed in the election year, the opposition parties are aspiring to defeat the BJP.

