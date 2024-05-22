Over 62 per cent voter turnout in Phase 5 so far, nears 2019 mark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A voter turnout of 62.19 per cent has been recorded in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 so far. This is 1.97 per cent less than 2019 in the corresponding phase. Polling in the fifth phase was held on Monday, May 20.

With the end of polls in the fifth phase on Monday evening, voting has been completed in 25 states and Union Territories and 428 constituencies in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Voting in two more phases -- sixth on May May 25 and Seventh on June 1 -- is yet to take place. Results will be declared on June 4.

In the corresponding phase in the 2019 polls, the turnout was registered at 64.16 per cent when 51 seats across seven states went to polls.

Voter turnout in Phase 4 higher than corresponding phase in 2019

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the fourth phase stood at 69.16 per cent, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections was 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of the 2019 elections, the turnout was 68.4 per cent.

In the second phase of the 2024 elections, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent as against 69.64 per cent in the second phase of the 2019 polls.

In the first phase of the ongoing general elections, a 66.14 per cent turnout was recorded.

In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43 per cent.

The poll panel has said the final turnout will only be available after the results, with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total voting percentage.

With inputs from PTI

