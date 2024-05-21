Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi over Pune Porsche accident, says 'Narendra Modi is creating two India...'

Follow us on Image Source : X/RAHUL GANDHI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a Juvenile Justice Board's recent order in which the board asked the accused of the Pune Porsche accident case to write an essay. Gandhi published a video statement on X with the caption - 'Narendra Modi is creating two Indias - where even justice is dependent on wealth'.

"If a driver of a bus, truck, or Ola-Uber, mistakingly kills someone in a road accident, he is sent to jail for ten years and the key of the vehicle is snatched. But, if a 16 or 17-year-old boy, from a rich family, drives a Porsche in an inebriated state and kills two persons, he is asked to write an essay. Will other drivers be asked the same? Justice should be equal for everyone," he said in the video.

Earlier the Juvenile Justice Board in Pune granted bail to a teenager involved in a car accident that killed two people while asking him to write a 300-word essay. However, the police on Monday said they will seek a higher court's permission to prosecute him as an adult accused. The youngster was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days.

"The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions," the order read. The board also directed the youth to be referred to an alcohol deaddiction centre for counselling.

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the boy, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their deaths, police said. The deceased were identified as Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, the police said.

Three accused get police custody till May 24

Meanwhile, a court on Tuesday remanded three accused - an owner and two managers of different restaurants - in police custody till May 24 in the case of a car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that claimed the lives of two persons. The accused - Naman Pralhad Bhutda, the owner of Cosie restaurant, its manager Sachin Katkar, and the manager of Blak Club hotel Sandip Sangle - were produced before the court.

While seeking their custody for seven days, the prosecution told the court that the establishments owned or managed by the accused served liquor to the boy and his friends without confirming his age. Hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence, Additional Sessions Court Judge S P Ponkshe remanded the three accused in police custody till May 24.

The police have detained the boy's father, who is a real estate developer, and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile.