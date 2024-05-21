Tuesday, May 21, 2024
     
KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Live Score: Hyderabad opt to bat first as place in final gets on the line

KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024. The winner will take a direct entry into the final and have a shot at the IPL 2024 title. Follow for the latest updates of KKR vs SRH match.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2024 19:19 IST
KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 IPL 2024 live match, Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad
Image Source : INDIA TV KKR face SRH in Qualifier 1.

KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Q1 latest updates from Narendra Modi Stadium

KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 as two batting firepowers meet each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Table-toppers KKR and SRH are looking to give it their all as they look for a direct entry into the final.

KKR and SRH are batting firepowers as the former team possesses players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. SRH have probably more in-form hitters in Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. KKR's spin-bowling is their strength, while SRH have strong pace attack than their spin-department. With the direct entry into the finals on the line, these two will make to make the most of the Qualifier 1 in their charge towards the IPL title. 

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Latest Updates

  • May 21, 2024 7:19 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch report!!

    "The outfield is green and lush. The square boundaries are 63 metres each while it is 70 metres down the ground. The pitch looks a touch dry. Will suit bowlers who will use the off-pace deliveries. In some areas, around the good length, there's a bit of moisture, but it is hard. The power-hitters will play a major role here, looks like a good batting wicket. Won't spin much," Matthew Hayden says in his pitch report

  • May 21, 2024 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Live score: Impact subs of both teams

    KKR Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfaine Rutherford. Nitish Rana or Manish Pandey should come in later when KKR bat

    SRH Impact Subs: Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat. Umran Malik pr Jaydev Unadkat might come in when SRH bowl

  • May 21, 2024 7:09 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kolkata's Playing XI

     Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

  • May 21, 2024 7:09 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Live: Sunrisers' playing XI

    Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

  • May 21, 2024 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Live score: Shreyas Iyer at toss!!

    I would have loved to bowl. I had a chat with the curator and he said it's a mixed soil, let's see how it plays, hoping for a good game. Important that we keep the momentum going and stay in the present. Great achievement (finising at the top of the table) and everyone is proud of it, we are taking one match at a time and we need to be positive about what's going to happen here. We are going with the same team.

  • May 21, 2024 7:04 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: Pat Cummins at toss!!

    We gonna have a bat, looks like a good wicket and expect a high-scoring game. The batting group has been amazing for us and hopefully more of the same tonight. We are playing pretty much the same eleven as the last game.

  • May 21, 2024 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: Hyderabad bat first!!

    Pat Cummins has won the toss and SRH are batting first. Cummins says he going with pretty much the same team.

  • May 21, 2024 6:58 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: Toss coming up!!

    The toss is coming up in some moments. Out of the six games played here, teams batting first have won two times while the chasing side has tasted win in other four games. But SRH have found it tough to chase? What will the captains choose?

  • May 21, 2024 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: SRH's record in playoffs

    This is SRH's 7th entry into the playoffs with their last one coming little back in 2020. SRH have won the IPL in 2016. Here is their record in playoffs

    Total playoff matches: 11

    Won: 5 

    Lost: 6

    First playoff match: 2013 Eliminator vs Rajasthan Royals (lost)

    Latest playoff match: 2020 Qualifier 2 vs Delhi Capitals (lost)

  • May 21, 2024 6:45 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: KKR's record in playoffs!!

    This is KKR's 8th entry into the playoffs. Out of seven seasons in which they have reached the knockouts, twice they have won the title - in 2012 and 2014. Kolkata's made it to the playoffs only once in the last six seasons before this game and ended up being runners-up to CSK in 2021. Is this the season where the 'Kodbo Lodbo Jeetbo' will reign supreme again?

    KKR's record in playoffs: 

    Total playoff matches: 13

    Won: 8

    Lost: 5

    First playoff match: 2011 Eliminator vs Mumbai Indians (lost)

    Latest playoff match: 2021 Final vs Chennai Super Kings (lost

  • May 21, 2024 6:36 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Live Score: Pat Cummins in Ahmedabad one again!!

    The Aussie guest is in Ahmedabad once again. Most of the Indian fans don't want to see him there but he will be leading his team in their bid for their second title after 2016. 

  • May 21, 2024 6:27 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: What happened when they last met??

    KKR and SRH have met only once this season, where KKR just managed to hold-on a sensational Heinrich Klaasen firepower. Klaasen scored 63 from 29 balls and kept SRH in the hunt despite the asking rate climbing way too high. But Harshit Rana got the big-hitter and helped KKR win by 4 runs in the run-chase of 209.

  • May 21, 2024 6:14 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1: Andre Russell's impact!!

    Russell has had an impact with both the bat and the ball. His slower ones in the death overs trouble the batters. Russell has the second-most wickets for KKR this year - 15. He has made 222 runs at a strike rate of 222. His impact speaks volumes.

  • May 21, 2024 5:55 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: The Abhishek Sharma dynamite!!

    Abhishek Sharma has been a dynamite this season. He has never batted for more than 30 balls in IPL 2024 but has created an impact anyone has hardly managed to. He has scored 467 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 209.41. His SR is the best among players who have scored more than 350 runs. Abhishek is also the first player to have scored over 400 runs while batting in less than 30 balls in each innings in any T20 competition. 

  • May 21, 2024 5:45 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1: Sunrisers' road to playoffs!

    Sunrisers have dominated with the bat and their fast bowling has complemented them well recently. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen have been hard-hitters, while Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan have led the charge with the ball. SRH won their last two matches while chasing which suggests they are finding ways to chase down the totals. SRH defeated PBKS in their latest outing while batting second and would like to keep the momentum going if they are asked to do the same.

  • May 21, 2024 5:24 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: Kolkata's road to playoffs!!

    After being second best in the league stage for most of the time, KKR pipped Rajasthan Royals to take the top spot. They were the first ones to confirm a place in the playoffs. KKR have won four games in a row but their last two games have been abandoned without a ball being bowled. Will they be able to overcome the lack of game time against the likes of SRH would be very crucial for them.

  • May 21, 2024 5:04 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1: Clash of Batting Giants!!

    Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen viz a viz Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh - Hard-hitters and players who like to make an impact from the word go. When KKR and SRH meet in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024, eyes will be on these power hitters. With the league stage done, it's time for the actual business end to roll in. The stakes are much higher now as one of these teams is just two wins away from winning the IPL title. Will KKR repeat the 2012, and 2014 heroics, or will SRH add on to their 2016 glory? They have the power but let's see what they can do in this game. Stay tuned as I Varun Malik, bring ride with you for this potential roller coaster ride.

