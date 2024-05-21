KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Live Score: Hyderabad opt to bat first as place in final gets on the line

KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Q1 latest updates from Narendra Modi StadiumKKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 as two batting firepowers meet each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Table-toppers KKR and SRH are looking to give it their all as they look for a direct entry into the final.
KKR and SRH are batting firepowers as the former team possesses players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. SRH have probably more in-form hitters in Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. KKR's spin-bowling is their strength, while SRH have strong pace attack than their spin-department. With the direct entry into the finals on the line, these two will make to make the most of the Qualifier 1 in their charge towards the IPL title.