Chhattisgarh: Agniveers to get reservation in police constable, forest guard recruitment, announces CM Sai

In line with the decisions taken by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday announced that the state government would provide reservations for Agniveers in recruitment for the post of police constables and forest guards, among others.

Speaking to reporters in the state assembly premises, Sai said that Agniveers from Chhattisgarh would be prioritised in recruiting police constables and forest and jail guards after they complete their service and exit from the Indian Army. He asserted that the Chhattisgarh government will soon issue necessary guidelines in this regard.

What MP and UP CM announce?

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath made similar announcements. In a post on X, MP CM said, "Today, on the occasion of Kargil Day, our government has decided that as per the wishes of our illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Agniveer jawans will be given reservation in the recruitment of police and armed forces."

Making a similar announcement, UP CM Yogi said, "When Agniveers return after their service, the Uttar Pradesh government will provide these youth the facility of adjustment in Police Service and PAC on a priority basis."

PM Modi on Agnipath

These announcements by states' chief ministers come on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier today, PM Modi visited Ladakh and slammed the opposition for politicising issues related to Indian armed forces and sternly refuted the allegations that the Agnipath scheme is being implemented to save pension money. "I don't know what has happened to the thinking of some people. They are spreading the misconception that the government has come up with this scheme to save pension money. For today's recruits, the question of pension will arise after 30 years. We have respected this decision taken by the Army because we work for 'rashtraneeti', not 'rajneeti'," PM Modi said.

