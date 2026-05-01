Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 993, no change in domestic rates

New Delhi:

As the world remains on edge because of the ongoing uncertainty due to the US-Iran war in the Middle East, the government has decided to hike prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 993. However, there is no change in the rates of domestic LPG cylinders.

"Prices of 19 KG Commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 993 from today. A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 3071.50 in Delhi from today. No change in domestic cylinder prices," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Notably, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have increased at least three times since the state of war in the Gulf on February 28. The rates were first increased in March by Rs 144. On April 1, the prices were hiked again by Rs 195.50.

Though the government has said that it is monitoring the situation and ensuring that all steps are taken to safeguard the interests of the country in view of the volatile situation in the global markets, the constant hikes have vastly affected restaurants, eateries and other-related businesses.

However, in a relief for the country, petrol and diesel rates have remained unchanged across India.

There has also been no change in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic flights, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement on Friday. The ATF prices are revised on the 1st of every month as per input cost, which has been a common practice.

Additionally, the government has also cut excise duty on diesel exports to Rs 23 per litre and the ATF to Rs 33 each litre. However, Union Finance Ministry said there will be no change in existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption.

"The rate of duty on exports of diesel will be Rs. 23 per litre (SAED - Rs. 23; RIC - Nil). Further, the rate of duty on exports of ATF will be Rs. 33 per litre (SAED only). The rate of duty on exports of Petrol continues to remain Nil," the ministry said in a late-night release Thursday. "There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption."

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