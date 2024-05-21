KKR vs SRH, Ahmedabad weather report: Will rain be a factor during Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024?

Tuesday, May 21, 2024
     
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier of the 2024 edition of the IPL in Ahmedabad. The two evenly-matched teams, equally dangerous with their intent and power will be aiming to put their feet up and have a nice four-day break before the final.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2024 8:00 IST
Ahmedabad had a rained out game last week in IPL 2024,
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ahmedabad had a rained out game last week in IPL 2024, however, things are clearer and hotter this time around

It was a strange last week in the 2024 edition of the IPL when three games in as many cities were washed out - one each in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Guwahati. While there has been a cumulative fatigue of the tournament just seeming to not end, there was frustration and disappointment all around when as many as three matches went to dust, rather water, that too a lot of it. The tournament has now reached its final stage, the knockouts and everyone will hope that both Ahmedabad and Chennai stay dry in the next five days.

First up, it's Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium. KKR's game against the Gujarat Titans was washed out due to rain while SRH lost their game at the venue this season. A neutral venue will have its challenges for either side, mostly out of uncertainty regarding the nature of the surface. Both teams like to take the game on from the outset and hence, it will also be a clash of the same approach. However, the game might be decided by who bowls better between the two and with the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy in their ranks, the table-toppers have a slight edge. 

But is there any rain threat? Remember the last IPL final? The same venue, the same time of the year!

As per Accuweather, there is a zero per cent chance of rain on Tuesday, May 21. While both teams will be glad to hear that the weather is clear as they have had respective washed-out games in the last week the heat will be a huge factor given the temperatures have risen to scorching 45-46 degrees. Even during the match time in the evening, the temperature will be high at around 41-44 degrees and the players will have to manage the heat alongside the pressure of a sort of knockout game.

It was overcast on the eve of the clash but there is absolutely no threat of any inclement weather not just on Tuesday, but also on Wednesday, May 22 for the eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

