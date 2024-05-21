Scarlett Johansson 'angered' by OpenAI voice 'eerily similar' to hers: Key points about controversy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Scarlett Johansson OpenAI controversy.

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson on Tuesday morning lashed out at OpenAI for creating a ChatGPT voice which she claims is 'eerily similar' to hers. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, she issued a statement regarding the issue and expressed her 'anger' and 'disbelief' against the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman. In her statement, she also mentioned how she had to hire legal counsel, who wrote two letters to the CEO of OpenAI and the company, asking them to detail out the 'exact process' by which they created her voice for the chatbot.

Top key points in the controversy:

As per Scarlett Johansson's statement on X, she claims to have received an offer from Sam Altman, who wanted to hire her to voice the current ChatGPT 4.0 system.

In her statement, she accused the company of using her voice, which she found 'eerily similar' to hers, which her friends and news outlets could not tell the difference.

She claimed that two days before the ChatGPT 4.0 demo was released, the CEO of the company contacted her agent, asking to reconsider the offer. But before they could connect, the system was out already.

She said that she was forced to hire legal counsel and wrote two letters to both, the CEO and the company, following which OpenAI 'reluctantly' agreed to take down the voice.

She concluded her statement and wrote that she 'believes' that these issues get resolved in the form of transparency and looks forward to the passage of appropriate legislation to help ensure that individual rights are protected.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next feature in a romantic comedy film titled Fly Me To The Moon. Apart from this, she will perform a voice note in Transformers One.

