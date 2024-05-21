Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2' gets new release date, set to clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian 2 is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan-starrer Sarfira.

After several delays, veteran actor Kamal Hassan's much-awated flick Indian 2: Zero Tolerance finally gets a new release date. The actor shared the news on his social media handles where he shared the first look from the movie that shows a silhouette of a man riding a horse. "#Indian2 Releasing worldwide in cinemas 12th July 2024! #1stSingleFromIndian," he captioned the photo. Indian 2: Zero Tolerance is a sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian, which featured him in a dual role and also starred Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kasthuri Shankar.

See the post:

A R Rahman was the composer of this hit film, the movie was directed by S Shankar. For those late to the story, Shankar has returned to direct the sequel as well, which has been in production since 2019 and was put on hold due to the pandemic and an accident that occurred on the set in 2020.

Besides Haasan, the sequel stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. It is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

In his latest post on Instagram, Hassan also urged fans to cast their votes. "Ek HINDUSTANI Ek VOTE Ek AAWAAZ Become the change you want! VOTE RESPONSIBLY," he posted.

Clash with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira

Since the release date for Indian 2 is finalised, it will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Sarfira. The film is a remake of the acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which was released in 2020. The OG film was directed by Sudha Kongara, who will again be responsible for the direction of its Hindi remake.

Sarfira is based on the life of the Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath, who made air travel affordable for the common man. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will also play an important role in the film.

