Kanhaiya Kumar assault case: Arrested accused was in meeting in AAP office, says Delhi Police

Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was allegedly attacked with ink on May 17 by some people in the constituency. The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as Kanhaiya was coming out after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma.

While, Kanhaiya in a statement said the attack was ordered by rival contender from the constituency Manoj Tiwari, it was found that an accused, Ajay Kumar, who was arrested on Monday was in a meeting in the AAP office. Congress and AAP are in alliance in Delhi for Lok Sabha elections.

Kanhaiya Kumar had alleged that Tiwari, the sitting MP, is frustrated with his rising popularity and that is why he sent "goons" to attack him. He said the public will give its answer to the violence with the vote on May 25. Polling in the national capital will take place on May 25 in the sixth phase of election.

The Congress, meanwhile, deplored the BJP for "resorting to violence" and 'attacking' its North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, saying this showed everyone in the saffron party was nervous "in the face of a historic defeat" in the Lok Sabha elections.