SRH vs RR pitch report IPL 2024: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pat Cummins during the SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 game in Hyderabad on April 5, 2024

SRH vs RR pitch report: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to return to winning ways as they are set to hot in-form Rajasthan Royals in the mega encounter of the IPL 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

After some remarkable performances in the early stages, Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad suffered two heavy losses in the last two games. They were bowled out on just 137 while chasing a 213-run target against Chennai Super Kings in their last game and are currently placed in the fifth position in the points table with five wins in nine games.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan continued their red-hot form by chasing down a 197-run target against Lucknow with seven wickets remaining in their last game. Royals are dominating at the top with eight wins in nine matches are on the verge of securing the playoff qualification if they beat Sunrisers on Thursday.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Pitch Report

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium surface helps both batters and bowlers in T20 cricket. Hyderabad recorded 277 and conceded 246 in the first game of the IPL 2024 at this venue but the last two games here proved low-scoring affairs with pacers getting a good amount of help. But considering the batting talent in both teams, fans can expect a high-scoring clash on Thursday.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad stats

Total T20I Matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 196

Average second innings score: 198

Highest total scored: 209/4 by India vs West Indies

Lowest score registered: 207/5 by West Indies vs India

SRH vs RR probable playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.