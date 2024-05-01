Follow us on Image Source : GODREJ (X) 127-year-old Godrej Group splits conglomerate between family

Godrej Group splits: The founding family of the 127-year-old Godrej Group, which deals in locks to soaps to aerospace to real estate, has reached an agreement to split the conglomerate, as per a joint announcement. On Tuesday (April 30), the Godrej family announced an ownership realignment of their shareholdings in the Godrej Companies.

The realignment in the conglomerate, incorporated back 1987, has been arrived at in a respectful and mindful way to maintain harmony and to better align ownership in acknowledgement of the differing visions of the Godrej family members, both sides of the family said in a statement.

This is expected to help maximize strategic direction, focus, and agility, and will accelerate the process of creating long-term value for shareholders and all other stakeholders. The realignment will be implemented after the relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) comprises of Godrej & Boyce (G&B) and its affiliates, which have a presence across multiple industries spanning aerospace, aviation, defence, engines and motors, energy, security, building materials, construction, green building consulting, EPC services, intralogistics, healthcare equipment, durables, furniture, interior design, architectural fittings, IT, software as well as infrastructure solutions.

Who will take over what in Godrej family?

This group will now be controlled by Jamshyd Godrej, Chairperson and Managing Director, Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, and their immediate families.

Godrej Industries Group (GIG), which includes the listed companies, Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences will have Nadir Godrej as Chairperson and will be controlled by Adi Godrej, Nadir Godrej, and their immediate families.

Pirojsha Godrej will be the Executive Vice Chairperson of GIG and will succeed Nadir Godrej as the Chairperson in August 2026, the statement said. Jamshyd Godrej said, "With this future-facing family agreement now in place, we can further drive our growth aspirations with fewer complexities and focus on leveraging our core strengths in high-tech engineering and design-led innovation across our strong portfolio of strategic, consumer and emerging businesses."

Nadir Godrej said, "Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India. This deep purpose of innovating for a cause- the values of trust and respect and the belief in trusteeship and making communities that the companies operate in stronger and better- continue to form the bedrock of who we are 125 years later. We look forward to building on this legacy with focus and agility."

Both Groups will continue to use the Godrej brand and are committed to growing and strengthening their shared heritage, it added.

