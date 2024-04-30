Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Stock market update: Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty nears 22,700

The early gains in both Sensex and Nifty suggest a positive outlook for the stock market, with investors anticipating continued momentum and favorable trading conditions throughout the session.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2024 9:39 IST
Stock market updates
Image Source : FILE Stock market updates: Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty nears 22,700.

In early trade today, the Sensex surged by 152.31 points, reaching 74,823.59. Simultaneously, the Nifty witnessed an upward trend, rising by 52.9 points to reach 22,696.30. The Sensex, representing the benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), displayed a notable climb, reflecting positive market sentiment and investor confidence in the early trading session.

Similarly, the Nifty, which tracks the performance of top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), experienced a significant uptick, indicating a bullish trend in the stock market.

