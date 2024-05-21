International Tea Day 2024: Five best teas for cold and flu relief

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five best teas for cold and flu relief.

Tea has been a staple beverage for centuries, enjoyed by people all around the world for its soothing and comforting properties. But did you know that different types of tea have their unique benefits? Now, what better way to celebrate International Tea Day 2024 than by exploring the best teas for cold and flu relief? Whether you are feeling under the weather or simply looking for a warm and comforting drink, these five teas will not only satisfy your taste buds but also help alleviate symptoms of cold and flu.

Ginger Tea

Ginger has long been known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. It is also a popular remedy for nausea and upset stomachs. So it's no surprise that ginger tea is a go-to choice for relieving symptoms of cold and flu. This tea can help promote sweating, which can aid in breaking a fever and flushing out toxins from the body. It also has a warming effect that can soothe a sore throat and ease congestion. You can make ginger tea by steeping thinly sliced fresh ginger in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Adding a touch of honey and lemon can also provide additional relief.

Echinacea Tea

Echinacea is a flowering plant that has been used in traditional medicine to boost the immune system and fight off infections. Its tea form is no different. Echinacea tea is rich in antioxidants and has been shown to reduce the severity and duration of symptoms associated with the common cold and flu. This tea is also beneficial for preventing respiratory tract infections, making it an excellent choice for those prone to catching colds easily. To make echinacea tea, steep a tea bag or 1-2 teaspoons of dried echinacea in hot water for 5-10 minutes.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint is not just a refreshing flavour but also has powerful medicinal properties. Peppermint tea is known for its ability to relieve headaches, soothe upset stomachs and aid digestion. It also has a cooling effect that can help alleviate fever and congestion. The menthol in peppermint can also act as a natural decongestant, making it a popular choice for cold and flu relief. You can make peppermint tea by steeping fresh or dried peppermint leaves in hot water for 5-7 minutes. Adding a bit of honey or lemon can also enhance its soothing effects.

Elderberry Tea

Elderberries are small, dark purple berries that have been used for centuries as a natural remedy for colds and flu. Elderberry tea is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, making it an effective treatment for respiratory infections. It can also help boost the immune system and reduce the severity of symptoms such as coughing, congestion, and fever. To make elderberry tea, steep 1-2 teaspoons of dried elderberries in hot water for 5-10 minutes. You can also add some honey or lemon to enhance the flavour and its soothing effects.

Green Tea

Green tea is not only a refreshing beverage but also has numerous health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that can help fight off viruses and bacteria associated with colds and flu. The catechins in green tea have been shown to boost the immune system and reduce the severity of symptoms such as coughing and congestion. It's also a good source of caffeine, which can provide an energy boost when feeling under the weather. To make green tea, steep a tea bag or 1-2 teaspoons of green tea leaves in hot water for 2-3 minutes.

ALSO READ: International Tea Day 2024: Five teas that have amazing health benefits