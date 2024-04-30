Nifty hits fresh all-time high of 22,779, Sensex nears lifetime peak

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Stock market news: The NSE Nifty hit a fresh record all-time high level today (April 30) in line with optimism in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows. The NSE Nifty went up by 136.35 points or 0.60 per cent to reach its lifetime peak of 22,779.75 in the late afternoon trade. Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded with a gain of 230.75 points or 0.31 per cent to 74,902.03.

Among the Nifty-50 companies, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, and Hero MotoCorp saw significant gains, contributing positively to the index.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoting in the positive territory while Shanghai traded lower. Wall Street ended with gains on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.26 per cent to USD 88.63 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday after continuous offloading. They bought equities worth Rs 169.09 crore, according to exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)

