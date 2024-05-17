'Who makes a video of someone being beaten up?': Maliwal's sharp response to AAP's proof in assault case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MP Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal vs AAP: Minutes after the Aam Aadmi Party released a video about the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, the former NCW chief also hit back with a lengthy post on social media. The AAP vs Swati Maliwal in the assault case became messier with Arvind Kejriwal's party releasing a video "Swati Ka Sach" concerning its own MP Swati Maliwal who recently alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Assistant (PA) Bibhav Kumar abused and assaulted her at the CM residence.

The turn of events came after the Delhi Police registered a case against Kejriwal's PA on Thursday based on the statement by Maliwal on the alleged assault that took place on May 13.

Swati Maliwal in her post said that the truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. She wrote, "Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world."

Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.