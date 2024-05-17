How will RCB fill Will Jacks-sized hole? Predicting Bengaluru's Probable Playing XI for knockout clash vs CSK

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL RCB and CSK players.

A resurgent RCB are looking for a late entry into playoffs after registering five wins in a row in the going Indian Premier League. After a poor start to their tournament with only one win in eight games, Faf du Plessis' Bengaluru have surprised everyone and they now sit on the horizon of getting a dream 'Q' against their name.

However, the Virat Kohli-starrer side will be missing out on a renowned hitter Will Jacks for the all-important clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is due to the England Cricket Board's decision to call back their T20 World Cup-bound players in time for the series against Pakistan.

Who might bat at No.3 for RCB?

RCB will be needing someone who can fill up Will Jacks role of a power-hitter at No.3 who can turn the game like he did on several occasions. Jacks was all or nothing with three scores of forty-plus and none in double digits in his eight innings with the Bengaluru side.

RCB can go back to Rajat Patidar for this spot given he has proven himself at No.3. Before missing out on the entire 2023 season due to an injury, he showed his mettle batting at one-down with a century and two knocks of fifty-plus in 2022.

This season, RCB have shared that spot with three players - Patidar, Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell. Depending on the need, RCB can shuffle their batting order.

Notably, Glenn Maxwell has missed the previous two games for Bengaluru as Lockie Ferguson was called in to probably boost the bowling line-up. Maxwell has had a poor run to the season with 36 runs in seven innings. He made 28 from 19 balls vs KKR last month but has surprsiginly failed in all of the other innings. He is likely to come in for Jacks, which might be the only change RCB make for this game. The four overseas players should be Maxwell, Green, Ferguson and Faf du Plessis.

RCB's Probable Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal