IMD issues heatwave alert for multiple states; severe conditions anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

A stray dog stands amidst water sprinklers being used at the Central Vista Lawns to get respite from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, near Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for multiple regions across India, predicting severe heatwave conditions on May 20. The IMD forecasted that many pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to cope with the extreme temperatures.

Heatwave conditions in other regions

Additionally, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated or few pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch. The IMD has urged the public in these areas to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight during peak hours.