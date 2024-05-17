Friday, May 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. IMD issues heatwave alert for multiple states; severe conditions anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

IMD issues heatwave alert for multiple states; severe conditions anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

The IMD advised people in affected areas to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay indoors as much as possible, and maintain hydration to mitigate the effects of the heatwave. The warning aims to prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure public safety during the anticipated high temperatures.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2024 15:50 IST
Heatwave
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A stray dog stands amidst water sprinklers being used at the Central Vista Lawns to get respite from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, near Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for multiple regions across India, predicting severe heatwave conditions on May 20. The IMD forecasted that many pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to cope with the extreme temperatures.

Heatwave conditions in other regions

Additionally, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated or few pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch. The IMD has urged the public in these areas to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight during peak hours.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement