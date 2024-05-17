IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 team

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad during the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match in Chennai on March 22, 2024

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are set to clash in one of the biggest clash of the IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. A winner of this clash is most likely to earn the last playoff berth this season.

With just four league-stage matches to go, both CSK and RCB are yet to secure a playoff qualification. Rain threatens the game in Bengaluru and a potential washout will confirm a playoff spot for the visiting side. Bengaluru need two points with a good margin (by 18 runs or chase a target in 18.1 overs) to secure a playoff spot.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last game and are favourites to earn the last playoff berth. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai recorded an impressive win over Bengaluru when both teams played each other in the 2024 season opener in Chennai.

Bengaluru are set to enter this fixture with five straight wins and their red-hot form and home advantage might prove crucial. However, RCB boasts a poor head-to-head record against CSK and have won just once in the last five meetings.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 68th T20 match

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Shivam Dube (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dayal

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The CSK skipper struggled in the early stages of the IPL 2024 but made a stunning comeback to score 583 runs in just 13 innings. Gaikwad scored a match-winning 42* against Rajasthan Royals in his last innings and will be a safe captaincy choice on the Dream11 team on Saturday.

Virat Kohli: The star Indian batter leads the scoring chart in the IPL 2024 with 661 runs in 13 innings and will be the best captaincy pick in the upcoming match. Kohli boasts an impressive record against Chennai Super Kings with 1006 runs in 31 innings with the help of nine fifties so far.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 68 probable playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.