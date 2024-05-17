Kejriwal taking side of his PA, action will be taken against CM if found involved in Swati Maliwal case: NCW

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Swati Maliwal assault case: National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma on Friday (May 17) came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he has “chosen his side” and “does not want to be on Swati Maliwal’s end”. Detailing on the Maliwal’s assault case, Sharma said that if Kejriwal is involved in the May 13 alleged incident that took place at the CM residence, police and NCW will take action against him. Rekha’s remarks came while speaking to the media, a day after the Delhi Police registered a case based on the former DCW chief’s statement.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Sharma said that the Chief Minister, who is out on interim bail, is showing “I don't care for anything, I don't care about whatever you are thinking”.

“I think he (Arvind Kejriwal) has chosen his side. He does not want to be on Maliwal's side. He believes in Bibhav more than Swati Maliwal,” she said.

“I think Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is showing that 'I don't care for anything, I don't care about whatever you are thinking'. I think this is an indication that he is taking him (Bibhav) with himself. He is not taking the side of a woman but he is taking the side of the perpetrator. If all of this was in the knowledge of CM, then a big question arises on him,” Sharma added.

Rekha Sharma on Bibhav Kumar

She said that the NCW has sent a notice to Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar to appear physically in connection with the matter, however, he was not present at his residence and hoped that he would appear tomorrow.

“We have sent a notice to Bibhav but his wife did not accept it physically so we pasted that notice on his door. If by tomorrow he does not come then we will visit his residence and make sure that our team meets him. I am hoping that he will come tomorrow..." she said.

Action will be taken against Kejriwal if he is involved: NCW chief

She said that if Arvind Kejriwal’s involvement is found in the alleged incident, action will be taken against him.

“If the Delhi CM is involved in this, police and NCW will take action against him,” she said.

(With ANI inputs)

