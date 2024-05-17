Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand Minister arrested in cash haul case, resigns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Congress leader Alamgir Alam

In a latest development in Jharkhand cash haul case, Congress leader and state Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam resigns from his office. Alamgir was sent to 6-day ED custody on Thursday (May 16) after ED summoned him in a case related to the recovery of Rs. 35 crore from the house of his Personal Secretary Sanjay Lal's domestic help, Jahangir Alam.

The ED had already arrested Lal and jahangir, following the cash recovery. On May 6, the probe agency conducted a raid at the residences of Alamgir Alam's PS and other close associates. Huge cash was recovered worth Rs. 35.23 crore. the counting of which went on till late night.

According to officials, Jahangir Alam admitted in preliminary questioning that he was a caretaker of "commission and bribe-acquired money", for which he received a compensated with a salary of around Rs 15,000 per month. "It was Minister Alamgir who had employed Jahangir as a servant at his PS Sanjeev Kumar Lal's residence. Before this, for a few days, he had also worked at the minister's residence,” said the sources.

Notably, Alamgir's PS Lal had rented a flat in Sir Syed Residence Apartments in Ranchi for Jahangir. “Sanjeev used to give him a bag or a bundle of money every one or two days, which he used to keep in the cupboards of this flat,” said the sources.

The ED has also recovered Rs 10 lakh from Lal's residence and Rs 2.93 crore from the residence of his wife's construction company partner Munna Singh. Although, Lal initially denied that the money received from Jahangir's flat belonged to him, but after solid evidence and Jahangir's statement, the probe agency arrested him.

Reprted By - Mukesh