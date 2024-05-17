MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Arjun Tendulkar replaces Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai's playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Arjun Tendulkar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants in match 67 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede in Mumbai. The two are playing their last league games and are looking to end the season with some pride. While MI are officially out, LSG have the slimmest of chances to make it to the playoffs.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked LSG to bat first. Hardik confirmed that the team has made three changes. Jasprit Bumrah missed out as Arjun Tendulkar replaced the seasoned pacer in the playing XI. This is Tendulkar's first game of the season after warming the benches throughout the tournament. Notably, Tilak Varma is injured, while Tim David also missed out on this game. This has been a difficult season for the five-time champions with their batting order not firing consistently and the bowling not falling in place too.

Meanwhile, LSG have made a change to their team too with struggling Quinton de Kock making way for Devdutt Padikkal.

"We're going to bowl. Chasing is better in Wankhede. It comes on nicer in the evening. It's always about playing for the badge, playing for pride - all those words are important in the group. We know where we stand. But ending the season playing good cricket will always be appreciated. It gives us more freedom maybe to go out there and express ourselves," Hardik said at the toss.

"Quinton misses out, Devdutt comes in. Matt Henry comes in. Those are the big changes. Obviously disappointed. We started well in the season. Couple of weeks ago we were sitting in the top four. But that's how the tournament is. It's an opportunity today to come out and play our best cricket and entertain the crowd," Rahul said at the toss.

MI are fighting for the wooden spoon as they eye a strong finish to their poor campaign. MI are placed at the bottom of the points table with four wins in 13 matches. The move to change their leadership from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya seemingly did not work out for the five-time champions for this season.

Lucknow Super Giants are not officially eliminated but are hanging by the thinnest thread. They can reach to 14 points if they beat MI but their Net run rate of -0.787 will haunt them even if they finish the season with a win.