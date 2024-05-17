BCCI interested in roping in Gautam Gambhir as India's next head coach | Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir during the MI vs KKR IPL match on May 2, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly approached the former cricketer Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as the Indian men's cricket team's next head coach. Dravid's tenure is set to expire at the end of June 2024 and the BCCI is looking to rope in Gambhir as his successor.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI has approached the former opener after his impressive stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024. The deadline for applying for India's head coach role is May 27 and Dravid has already informed the board about his decision not to extend his tenure.

Gambhir, currently serving as a mentor at KKR, boasts an impressive record as a player at the highest level. The left-handed batter was part of a team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the World Cup 2011.

Meanwhile, Gambhir led Lucknow Super Giants to two successive playoff qualifications in 2022 and 2023 as a mentor and replicated the same with Kolkata in 2024. However, the Delhi-born cricketer has no experience of coaching at the stage.

More to follow...