Porsche hit-and-run case: Victim's relatives demand action against juvenile, say 'she completed studies…'

Porsche hit-and-run case: The relatives of the victim killed in the Pune car accident on Sunday demanded action against the accused, who is a juvenile boy in this case, so that people can learn a lesson from the incident. Father of Ashwini Costa, one of the two deceased in the Porsche hit-and-run case, said that his daughter had completed her studies and was working in Pune.

Two persons Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa were killed after a luxury car allegedly being driven by a juvenile boy in an inebriated state hit them from behind, leading to their death in the early hours of Sunday. The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online and the boy was also thrashed by the locals, the video of which went viral on social media.

The fatal accident took place when a speeding luxury Porsche car, allegedly being driven by the drunk juvenile, hit two bike riders in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

What did the family say?

Suresh Costa, father of Ashwini Costa, said, “As per rules, action should be taken (against the accused) so that people learn a lesson from this... She completed her studies in Pune and got a job there”.

His remarks came after the juvenile was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, and his father and the bar owner and manager were arrested in connection with the case.

Sampreet Costa, brother of Ashwini Costa, said, “She turned 24 in January. She was in Pune for the last 6 years...We received a call from her friend regarding this accident, action should be taken as per law…”

Police vow to ensure justice for victims

On the Pune car accident case, Pune CP Amitesh Kumar said at a press briefing on Tuesday, "...We have adopted the most stringent possible approach and we shall do whatever is at our command to ensure that the two young lives which were lost get justice and the accused gets duly punished..."

Juvenile granted bail within 14 hours

However, the teen was granted bail within 14 hours of the incident as a lower court did not find the crime "serious" enough to deny bail.

The boy who was allegedly driving the car was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which later granted him bail, directing him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study all the rules and regulations, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days

"The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions," the order read.

What did the police say?

"On Sunday itself we had moved an application before the court (board) seeking permission to try the juvenile as an adult and send him to an observation home as the crime is heinous, but the plea was rejected. We are now approaching the sessions court with the same plea," said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The preliminary probe showed that the juvenile was drunk at the time of the accident, he added.

"The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court," commissioner Kumar said earlier.

"We have also registered an offence against his father under the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the proprietors of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person. We have transferred the probe of these cases to the crime branch," he further said.

