Summer Special: 5 healthy cold soup recipes to help you cool down in scorching heat

As the temperatures rise and the sun beats down, there's nothing quite as satisfying as a refreshing cold soup to cool you down and revitalise your spirits. Whether you're lounging by the pool, hosting a summer gathering, or simply craving something light and nourishing, these five cold soup recipes are sure to hit the spot. From classic gazpacho to exotic avocado cucumber, these recipes offer a delightful array of flavours to tantalise your taste buds and keep you refreshed all summer long.

Classic Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a Spanish cold soup that's as vibrant in flavour as it is in colour. To make this classic dish, simply blend ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, and a splash of lemon juice. Season with salt, pepper, and a hint of cumin for an extra kick. Chill the soup in the refrigerator for a few hours to let the flavours meld together, then serve cold with a garnish of fresh herbs and a drizzle of olive oil.

Watermelon Mint Soup

For a sweet and refreshing twist on cold soup, try this watermelon mint soup. Blend chunks of juicy watermelon with fresh mint leaves, lime juice, and a touch of honey or agave syrup for sweetness. Add a pinch of salt to enhance the flavours, then chill the soup until cold. Serve in chilled bowls or glasses, garnished with a sprig of mint for a burst of flavour and colour.

Avocado Cucumber Soup

Creamy avocado and crisp cucumber come together in this velvety smooth cold soup. Simply blend ripe avocados with diced cucumber, yogurt or coconut milk, lemon juice, garlic, and a handful of fresh herbs like cilantro or dill. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then chill the soup until ready to serve. Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt or a sprinkle of toasted pumpkin seeds for added texture.

Chilled Pea Soup

Fresh peas are the star of this vibrant green soup, perfect for a light summer lunch or dinner. Cook peas until tender, then blend with vegetable broth, mint leaves, lemon zest, and a touch of cream for richness. Chill the soup until cold, then garnish with a swirl of crème fraîche or a sprinkle of crispy bacon for a burst of flavour.

Thai Coconut Curry Soup

Transport your taste buds to Thailand with this exotic cold soup bursting with Thai flavours. Blend coconut milk, Thai red curry paste, lime juice, ginger, garlic, and lemongrass for a fragrant and spicy base. Add diced tofu or cooked shrimp for protein, along with crunchy vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas. Chill the soup until cold, then garnish with chopped peanuts, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime for a refreshing finish.

With these five refreshing cold soup recipes in your culinary repertoire, you'll be well-equipped to beat the heat and savour the flavours of summer in style. Whether you prefer the classic simplicity of gazpacho or the exotic allure of Thai coconut curry, there's a cold soup here to suit every palate. So grab your blender, stock up on fresh ingredients, and get ready to stay cool and refreshed all summer long.

