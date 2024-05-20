Farmers to end 34-day dharna at Shambhu Railway Station; plan next protest outside BJP leaders’ homes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Protesting farmers block railway route

a significant development from Punjab, farmers who had been staging a protest on the railway track at Shambhu border for the past month have decided to end their demonstration. The decision was announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a non-political organization leading the farmers' movement. The railway tracks at Shambhu railway station are expected to be cleared by this evening as farmers vacate the area.

It is pertinent to note that the prolonged protest on the railway track has severely disrupted railway traffic on the prominent route. Several trains have been canceled, and others have had their routes diverted due to the blockade.

Moreover, amidst this decision, farmer leaders have announced that they will be holding protests in front of the houses of BJP leaders in the coming days. In response to the false and misleading allegations about the farmers' movement by the BJP leaders, the farmer leaders said they will start dharnas outside the houses of prominent BJP leaders of Punjab and Haryana. A decision regarding the duration of these protests will be taken on May 22, they added.

Additionally, they also announced plans to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patiala, Jalandhar, and Gurdaspur on May 23 and May 24 during his visit to the state. “If we are stopped, we will then decide what to do next,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, coordinator of the SKM.