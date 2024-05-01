Bomb threat LIVE updates: Schools in Delhi, Noida receive threatening emails, bomb squad at spot

DCP South West Rohit Meena said, "We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. We took action and made the decision to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is underway at all the schools and our technical wing is investigating the email. Through the initial investigation, it seems that this is a mass email...I want to request the students and parents to remain calm and not to panic. We are getting each and every school checked and are in contact with the school administration..."