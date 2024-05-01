Bomb threat LIVE updates: Schools in Delhi, Noida receive threatening emails, bomb squad at spot

Bomb threat LIVE updates: At least a dozen schools in Delhi and Noida received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning. As per the precautionary measure, all the students have been evacuated and have been sent home. The Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service are present at the schools and a search operation is underway. Police said that an investigation is being done according to the threatening emails. A mail has been sent to many schools at around 4 am in the morning today.