  4. Bomb threat LIVE updates: Schools in Delhi, Noida receive threatening emails, bomb squad at spot
Bomb threat LIVE updates: Schools in Delhi, Noida receive threatening emails, bomb squad at spot

According to Delhi Police, efforts are being made to find out the IP address of the threatening email but till now it has not been possible to locate who has sent the email and from where.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 10:11 IST
Delhi Police, bomb threat
Image Source : INDIA TV Mother Marry School

Bomb threat LIVE updates: At least a dozen schools in Delhi and Noida received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning. As per the precautionary measure, all the students have been evacuated and have been sent home. The Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service are present at the schools and a search operation is underway. Police said that an investigation is being done according to the threatening emails. A mail has been sent to many schools at around 4 am in the morning today. 

 

Live updates :Bomb threat in Delhi-Noida schools

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 01, 2024 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DPS RK Puram message to parents

    Dear Parent,

    This is to inform you that your ward will be leaving the school premises in an hour. You are requested to pick your ward from the bus stop accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused. Kindly avoid circulating this message to avoid creating any panic. The safety of your child is our priority. All your queries can be addressed later.
    Principal.

  • May 01, 2024 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Parent of a student of DPS Dwarka on bomb threat

    Praveen, a parent of a student of DPS Dwarka said "We got a message from the school that due to unavoidable situation, the school will remain closed today. We were not aware of the situation but later we got to know that there was a bomb threat to the school. Recently, some schools received a bomb threat email but it turned out to be a hoax..."

  • May 01, 2024 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    One mail has been sent to many places as BCC is mentioned: Delhi Police

    "During the initial investigation, it seems that since yesterday till now the mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern. Date line is not mentioned and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present an investigation is being done," said Delhi Police

  • May 01, 2024 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DAV Shrestha Vihar also received bomb threat call

    Another school in East Delhi, DAV Shrestha Vihar, also received a call to bomb it.

     

  • May 01, 2024 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Checking is underway, so far we have not received anything: Noida Police

    DIG, Addl. CP (L&O), Shivhari Meena said, "Information was received via email regarding a bomb threat at DPS Noida. Teams of Noida Police, fire tenders, and Bomb Disposal Squad are present at the spot. Students have been sent back home. Checking is underway, so far we have not received anything..."

  • May 01, 2024 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Squad conduct checking at DPS Noida

     Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Squad conduct checking at Delhi Public School, Noida, which received an email regarding a bomb threat this morning.

  • May 01, 2024 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Student on bomb threat

    "We were in the class when the teacher evacuated the class and we were brought to the ground, then all the children were sent to their homes. Parents of some children had come, and some were sent in the school bus," said a student.

  • May 01, 2024 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mother Mary's School to parents

    Dear Parents,

    An email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school . As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect your wards from your respective bus stops. On footer parents are requested to kindly come and collect their wards immediately. The Bus Route Incharges will keep you updated about the movement of the buses from time to time.

  • May 01, 2024 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Noida Police on bomb threat

    Taking immediate cognizance of the information, checking and necessary action is being taken around the schools while ensuring the duty of all the police force, said Noida police.

  • May 01, 2024 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DPS Noida receives bomb threat

    Kamini, principal of Delhi Public School, Noida said, "We received a mail regarding a bomb. We have students so we can't take the risk. We informed the police. The parents have been informed and the students have been sent back to their homes."

  • May 01, 2024 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Hoax call, says Fire Officer JB Singh

    Fire Officer JB Singh said "We received a call regarding a bomb from the school (Mother Mary's School, Mayur Vihar). Checking has been done, but nothing was found. It was a hoax call. One fire tender, bomb disposal squad and Delhi Police are present at the spot."

     

  • May 01, 2024 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    DCP South West Rohit Meena on bomb threat to several schools

    DCP South West Rohit Meena said, "We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. We took action and made the decision to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is underway at all the schools and our technical wing is investigating the email. Through the initial investigation, it seems that this is a mass email...I want to request the students and parents to remain calm and not to panic. We are getting each and every school checked and are in contact with the school administration..."

  • May 01, 2024 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Police working to trace IP address of sender

    The Delhi Police is actively working to trace the IP address of the threatening email, but as of now, they have been unable to identify the sender or the origin of the email. The standard operating procedure (SOP) is being followed, and thus far, no suspicious items or activities have been discovered. 

    Authorities believe that this is likely a case of mischief aimed at spreading panic, as the threatening email was sent to numerous schools on a large scale. The cyber cell unit is also involved in efforts to trace the email and determine its origin.

  • May 01, 2024 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats email

    Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email early this morning. | READ

