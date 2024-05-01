Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
Dwarka's Delhi Public School receives bomb threat, police on spot

Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad, and fire tenders have arrived on the spot and the search is underway. More details awaited.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 7:55 IST
Delhi Public School, Dwarka, bomb threat
Image Source : DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL Delhi Public School, Dwarka

Bomb threat: Delhi Public School in Dwarka received a bomb threat on Wednesday, said police. According to the information, a team of Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. 

A thorough checking of the school was undertaken by the Bomb Disposal Team (BDT).

"Information was received regarding a bomb in Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. Search is underway," said Delhi Police.

More details awaited.

This is a breaking story. The story is being updated. 

