Dwarka's Delhi Public School receives bomb threat, police on spot

Bomb threat: Delhi Public School in Dwarka received a bomb threat on Wednesday, said police. According to the information, a team of Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot.

A thorough checking of the school was undertaken by the Bomb Disposal Team (BDT).

"Information was received regarding a bomb in Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. Search is underway," said Delhi Police.

More details awaited.

This is a breaking story. The story is being updated.