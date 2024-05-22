Rajasthan: Man tied with ropes, beaten to death with sticks in Jhunjhunu, history-sheeter arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Crime news: A youth was kidnapped by a group of men, tied with ropes and beaten to death using sticks in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, the police said on Tuesday (May 21). The purported videos of the assault, shot by the accused, surfaced online. According to Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police Rajarshi Verma, the incident occurred on Thursday in the Surajgarh Police Station area. The deceased was identified as Rameshwar Valmiki (27) whose video was shot during the assault.

Police arrest accused

“Deependra alias Chintu, Praveen Kumar alias PK, Subhash alias Chintu, Satish alias Sukh, Praveen alias Baba have already been arrested in the case,” Verma said.

Deependra was a history-sheeter of the Surajgarh Police Station, the SP added.

They kidnapped Valmiki from his house and took him to a place where they tied him up and thrashed him with sticks, leading to his death, he added.

The victim's elder brother Kaluram registered a complaint on the matter, police said.

