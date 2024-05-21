Gurugram: Woman kills live-in partner with brother’s help for ‘interfering’ in personal life, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Representative image

Gurugram: A 34-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner in Gurugram after he started interfering in her personal life, police said on Monday. The woman killed her boyfriend by striking him on the head and neck with a pan.

According to the police, the woman allegedly carried out the murder in Tikri village with the help of her brother on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Neetu and Vicky were in relationship for six years

Neetu alias Nisha (34), a resident of Ashok Vihar, Gurugram and Vicky (28) have been in a relationship for the past six years, police said. He used to work in a city-based hospital for the last eight years. The woman is married but separated from her husband. She has a 15-year-old child.

According to police, Vicky was found lying dead in a house in Kachchi Colony late on Friday night. His brother filed a complaint that Vicky was murdered by someone. An FIR was registered at Sadar police station under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) on Saturday, police said.

Neetu attacked Vicky on his neck and head

A police team, headed by Inspector Arjun Dev, SHO of Sadar police station, solved the case and arrested Neetu from Ghata village on Sunday. A city court has granted police a one-day custody of Neetu. Meanwhile, the woman’s brother is absconding and police are trying to nab him.

The police have also recovered the suspected murder weapon -- a cooking pan -- and Vicky’s mobile phone from her possession.

The SHO said, “Vicky had started interfering quite often in Neetu's life because of which she wanted to get rid of him. The accused, Neetu, revealed that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, she and her brother reached Vicky’s room. Her brother and Vicky consumed alcohol and later a brawl broke out between them. Meanwhile, Neetu attacked Vicky on his neck and head with a pan and Vicky died.

“After committing the crime, she ran away with the mobile of the deceased to mislead the police, but we arrested her. We are questioning her and are conducting raids to nab her brother,” Dev said.

(With agencies input)

