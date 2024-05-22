ICC reveals venue for Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game between India and Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Bangladesh.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed that the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will play host to India's warm-up game against Bangladesh in the lead-up to the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 tournament.

The warm-up game between the two Asian neighbours at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will be the first time fans will get an opportunity to witness a fixture at the venue.

The newly launched 34,000-seater stadium will host the clash on June 1 - the day the tournament begins with its curtain raiser between the co-hosts USA and Canada in Dallas.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up matches schedule

Date Fixture Venue Time (IST) May 27 Canada vs Nepal Dallas 9 PM May 28 Oman vs Papua New Guinea Tarouba 12:30 AM May 28 Namibia vs Uganda Tarouba 4:30 PM May 28 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Florida 8 PM May 28 USA vs Bangladesh Dallas 9 PM May 29 Australia vs Namibia Port-of-Spain 4:30 AM May 29 South Africa (Intra-squad match) Florida 8 PM May 29 Afghanistan vs Oman Port-of-Spain 8 PM May 30 Scotland vs Uganda Tarouba 8 PM May 30 USA vs Nepal Dallas 9 PM May 31 Namibia vs Papua New Guinea Tarouba 12:30 AM May 31 Canada vs Netherlands Dallas 1:30 AM May 31 West Indies vs Australia Port-of-Spain 4:30 AM May 31 Ireland vs Sri Lanka Florida 8 PM May 31 Afghanistan vs Scotland Port-of-Spain 8 PM June 1 India vs Bangladesh New York 8:30 PM

Notably, India's T20 World Cup-bound players are slated to depart to the USA in batches. The players who are not a part of the IPL 2024 playoffs will depart early whereas the others will fly afterwards. India's T20 World Cup opener is scheduled to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 5.