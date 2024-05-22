Heatwave update: IMD issues red alert across North India for five days, temperature likely to reach 47 degrees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Visitors at Agra Fort on a hot summer day.

Heatwave update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh as it issued a red alert for the states over the next five days. The Met Department said maximum daytime temperatures in several districts of these states may breach the 47°C-mark.

People are reeling under a savage and searing heatwave across the vast swathes of the country's northern belt.

Temperature likely to settle between 45°C to 47°C

Speaking to media, senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Temperatures are currently above normal across North West India and we had issued a red alert for the region over the past 2-3 days. About a state-wise forecast, we have issued a red alert in Rajasthan for the next five days. The maximum temperature is likely to inch further up from 45°C and settle at 47°C."

"In Punjab and Haryana, maximum temperatures have registered a marginal drop due to a prevailing western disturbance but they will increase gradually hereafter by 2 to 3 degrees. we have already issued a 'red alert' for these two states. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, we have issued a red alert for the next five days and an orange alert for northern parts of Madhya Pradesh," Kumar told media.

Rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

However, while the North bakes under an unrelenting summer sun, a measure of respite is likely down South, as the senior IMD scientist added that heavy to very heavy rains, up to 12 cm, are likely in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next 2-3 days. With the IMD coming out with a 'red alert' for the national capital and other parts of North India, health experts warned people against stepping outdoors, especially between 11 am and 4 pm, as it could lead to a downturn in their health.

Health advisory

Dr Neeraj Nishchal, professor at the Department of Medicine in AIIMS, Delhi, said the health issues caused by the rising temperatures could range from rashes, heat exhaustion and dehydration to heat strokes. Heatwave conditions can also result in physiological strain, often proving fatal.

Avoid going outdoors

To minimise the impact of the heat wave and prevent serious ailments, doctors have advised people against going outdoors to the extent possible, and, if necessary, under adequate protection; especially between noon and 3:00 pm; take sufficient fluids as often as possible, even if one is not thirsty; and wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

Rajasthan's Pilani hottest at 46.6 degrees

Intense heat continued in Rajasthan with Pilani recording 46.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the local weather department said. Most parts of the state have been experiencing severe heat for the past few days.

According to Jaipur Met centre, Pilani in Jhunjhunu district was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius. The weather office said 46.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Ganganagar, 46.1 degrees at Barmer, 46 degrees at Phalodi, 45.9 degrees at Dholpur, 45.8 degrees at Kota, 45.7 degrees at Fatehpur (Sikar), 45.6 degrees at Karauli and Dungarpur and 45.5 degrees Celsius in Churu.

Last night's temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 33.5 and 26.2 degrees Celsius, it said. Heatwave conditions would continue to prevail in the state over the next few days.

ALSO READ: Delhi Heatwave: 5 important dos and don'ts to follow during scorching summers

ALSO READ: Heatwave grips North India: Delhi's Najafgarh hottest in country at 47.4 degrees Celsius | DETAILS