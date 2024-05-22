'He stands at right side of history': Israeli President lauds PM Modi's support after October 7 attacks

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Israel National Day celebrations at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expression of support and solidarity to Israel after the Hamas attacks on October 7 last year, saying that the Indian leader "continues to stand on the right side of history". The Israeli President thanked PM Modi and welcomed him as an emerging leader in the global spectrum in a message during Israel National Day celebrations at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

As celebrations were held at the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, Herzog addressed the occasion with a special video message. "Although India is one of the largest countries in the world and Israel one of the smallest, there is so much that we share together. We are both thoroughly modern nations founded on firm democratic ideals, but we are also deeply rooted in tradition. Across so many spheres and sectors, our partnerships thrive from robust trade and commercial ties to meaningful cultural, academic, technological and scientific exchanges," he said.

"Prime Minister Modi was one of the first world leaders to condemn the October 7 massacre. He has continued to stand on the right side of history, and I thank him profoundly," Herzog further said, noting India's growth in democracy and economy and applauding PM Modi as an emerging leader. He also said that India continues to speak loudly for the values of humanity and civilisation and the release of all hostages currently held in Gaza.

"I am certain that we will see India-Israel ties expressed in a growing range of bilateral and multilateral context," he added. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilan were present at the occasion with other dignitaries during the National Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Israel's National Day

Israel's National Day commemorates the declaration of the establishment of the sovereign state of Israel on May 14, 1948. According to the Hebrew calendar, it falls on the 5th of Iyar. The State of Israel gained independence from British rule in Palestine on May 14, when Jewish Agency Chairman David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the Jewish state. This event is celebrated annually as Israel's Independence Day.

Speaking at the event, Foreign Secretary Kwatra brought up the Hamas terror attacks, saying that India is also a victim of cross-border terrorism and has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in all its forms. "We join the people of Israel to celebrate a momentous occasion, the 76th anniversary of Israel's independence. It is deeply inspiring that the extraordinary journey of a nation that has not only survived and thrived against all odds, but also transformed itself into a flourishing landscape of innovation, advancement and growth," he said.

Kwatra also highlighted that India has been a safe haven and a land of tolerance for people of diverse faiths, including the Jewish community. "Over the years, our partnership has grown exponentially and is marked by mutual respect, understanding and collaboration across various sectors from agriculture to technology defence to water management, India and Israel have worked together to achieve remarkable feats of progress and innovation," the Foreign Secretary added.

Will never forget India's support: Israeli envoy

Gilon, like the Israeli President, also spoke highly of the support from India following the October 7 attacks, which he stressed will not be forgotten. "This is, I think, a reflection of India itself being a victim of terror for many years, but more so, I think it's an indication of the very special relations between India and Israel, or more precisely, between the Indian people and the Jewish people," he said.

"Our relations of the civilizations are ancient, but in the modern world, our relations are relatively young. We made a huge advancement in very short time, and I would attribute it to what I called the secret ingredient, and this is the very emotional attachment relations between the two peoples," Gilon further said.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Israel to return video equipment seized from US news outlet after intense backlash