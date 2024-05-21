IPL 2024 star clinches never-seen-before deal in Lanka Premier League 2024 auction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Chennai Super Kings players during the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match in Mumbai on April 14, 2024

Sri Lanka's rising cricketer Matheesha Pathirana bagged a record-breaking contract in the Lanka Premier League 2024 auction on Tuesday, May 21. Colombo Strikers cash out USD 120,000 to make the young pacer the most expensive signing in tournament history.

The 22-year-old pacer recently made a stunning impact at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024. Pathirana claimed 13 wickets in just six innings for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 and was tipped to earn a big deal at the LPL 2024 player auction.

Pathirana's deal broke the previous record set by Dilshan Madushanka, signed by Jaffna Kings for USD 92,000 in the LPL 2023 auction. Sri Lanka's former captain Dasun Shanaka also emerged as one of the most expensive players in LPL history after receiving a stunning USD 85,000 deal from B-Love Candy.

More to follow...