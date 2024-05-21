Dwayne Bravo joins Afghanistan's backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dwayne Bravo during T20 World Cup 2016.

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has joined the Afghanistan cricket team's backroom staff for the T20 World Cup 2024. Bravo, the two-time T20 World Cup winner with West Indies, will be Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the global tournament in the USA and West Indies in June 2024.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the move through a statement. "The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announces the appointment of former West Indian great and T20 World Cup Winner Dwayne Bravo as the Bowling Consultant of the Afghanistan National Team for the T20 World Cup 2024. Bravo is set to join the team during the preparation camp ahead of the marquee event in the Caribbean," ACB wrote in a statement.

Bravo was recently seen with Chennai Super Kings in his capacity as bowling coach for the five-time champions in IPL 2024. The West Indies legend was a mainstay for the Super Kings in his playing days with both bat and ball and his ability to hit the slower ones being a stand-out one.

The all-rounder was the vice-captain of the Windies in their 2012 T20 World Cup triumph and was the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team in the 2016 World Cup win.

Afghanistan have reached St. Kitts and Nevis for the T20 World Cup. "AfghanAtalan have already arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis and are expected to begin a 10-day long training camp, as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be overseen by the coaching staff, including DJ Bravo," ACB added in their statement.