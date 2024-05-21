Arvind Kejriwal praises Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana, says she is challenging PM Modi like 'Jhansi ki Rani'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren

Addressing a public rally in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Tuesday, AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praised jailed JMM leader Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, saying she is challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi like Jhansi ki Rani.

"With the intention PM Modi put Soren and me behind the jail has backfired him. AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab and JMM government in Jharkhand have not collapsed, in fact, all AAP and JMM leaders came together against PM Modi," he added.

"No court has pronounced Hemant Soren guilty. An inquiry is underway. So, why is he in jail? This is Modi's 'goondagardi'. There is no order against me by any court but I was put in jail. Tomorrow, anyone can be put in jail," the AAP leader said.

"We will win all 14 seats (in Jharkhand)," he added.

Kejriwal tries his hands on a drum

Kejriwal tried his hands on a drum after his public address, as part of election campaigning for I.N.D.I.A bloc, in Jamshedpur.

Kejriwal slams Home Minister Amit Shah

Earlier in the day in Delhi, he accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of referring to the people of Delhi as "Pakistanis" and asserted that they are his family and should not be abused.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said with the completion of each phase of the Lok Sabha polls, it is becoming clearer that the Narendra Modi government is on its way out and the I.N.D.I.A bloc is coming to power on June 4. He said the I.N.D.I.A bloc will give a stable government to the country.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath addressed public meetings in South Delhi and East Delhi parliamentary constituencies respectively.

"Kejriwal and Rahul (Gandhi) have no support in India. Their supporters are in Pakistan," the home minister had said.

Kejriwal alleged the number of people who attended Amit Shah's rally was less than 500.

"He said the supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are Pakistanis. I want to ask him that the people of Delhi have formed the government by giving us 62 seats (and) 56 per cent vote share. Are the people of Delhi Pakistanis? "The people of Punjab have formed the government by giving us 92 out of 117 seats. Are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat gave us 14 per cent votes. Are the people of Gujarat also Pakistanis? The people of Goa gave us love (and) trust. Are the people of Goa also Pakistanis?" Kejriwal questioned.

