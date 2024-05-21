Singapore Airlines SQ321 cruising at 37k ft over Andaman Sea, suddenly it descends to 31k ft. What went wrong?

Follow us on Image Source : SINGAPORE AIRLINES/X REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

The ill-fated Singapore Airlines had taken off from London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday Singapore with 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. But, unfortunately, when the aircraft landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport, in Bangkok, a person died and at least 30 were injured. At the airport, a queue of ambulances was already there to assist the injured passengers. The Boeing 777-300ER, with a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, landed in Bangkok at 3:45 p.m. (0845 GMT), the airline said in a Facebook post.

What went wrong with Singapore Airlines flight SQ321?

According to the statement released by the airline, multiple turbulences hit the aircraft when it was cruising at zenith. According to flight data collected by FlightRadar24, the Singapore Airlines flight maintained a steady altitude of 37,000 feet. However, shortly after 0800 GMT, the Boeing 777 swiftly and dramatically descended to 31,000 feet within approximately three minutes.

The plane remained at an altitude of 31,000 feet for slightly less than 10 minutes before swiftly descending and touching down in Bangkok in less than thirty minutes. This descent occurred while the flight was traversing the Andaman Sea en route to Myanmar.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.