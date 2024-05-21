Tuesday, May 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Singapore Airlines SQ321 cruising at 37k ft over Andaman Sea, suddenly it descends to 31k ft. What went wrong?

Singapore Airlines SQ321 cruising at 37k ft over Andaman Sea, suddenly it descends to 31k ft. What went wrong?

The Singapore Airlines flight was cruising at an altitude of 37,000 feet. Just after 0800 GMT, the Boeing 777 suddenly and sharply pitched down to 31,000 feet over the span of some three minutes, the data shows.

Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2024 17:26 IST
Singapore Airlines
Image Source : SINGAPORE AIRLINES/X REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

The ill-fated Singapore Airlines had taken off from London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday Singapore with 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. But, unfortunately, when the aircraft landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport, in Bangkok, a person died and at least 30 were injured. At the airport, a queue of ambulances was already there to assist the injured passengers. The Boeing 777-300ER, with a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, landed in Bangkok at 3:45 p.m. (0845 GMT), the airline said in a Facebook post.

What went wrong with Singapore Airlines flight SQ321?

According to the statement released by the airline, multiple turbulences hit the aircraft when it was cruising at zenith. According to flight data collected by FlightRadar24, the Singapore Airlines flight maintained a steady altitude of 37,000 feet. However, shortly after 0800 GMT, the Boeing 777 swiftly and dramatically descended to 31,000 feet within approximately three minutes.

The plane remained at an altitude of 31,000 feet for slightly less than 10 minutes before swiftly descending and touching down in Bangkok in less than thirty minutes. This descent occurred while the flight was traversing the Andaman Sea en route to Myanmar.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement