RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

Image Source : BCCI/IPL Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson during the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match in Jaipur on May 22, 2024

RR vs RCB Preview: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in the mouth-watering IPL 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 22. Rajasthan Royals' recent winless run makes them second-favourites against high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sanju Samson's Royals dominated the first half of the league stages with impressive all-round form but failed to finish in the top two after no win in their last five matches. Their last league-stage game in Guwahatoi was washed out due to rain as they finished third in the points table with eight wins in 14 matches in the points table.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a memorable comeback to make a playoff this season. RCB registered just one win in their first eight matches but are riding on a tremendous form with six consecutive wins.

Bengaluru knocked out the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a must-win game by 27 runs to finish fourth in the points table. Rajasthan recorded an impressive win over Bengaluru in their last meeting but the current form makes Faf du Plessis' side clear favourites in the Eliminator clash.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, Eliminator match

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head Record:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead the head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals with 15 wins in 31 matches. There is not a considerable difference between the two sides in past results as the Royals have won three of the last five encounters against Bengaluru.

In the last meeting, Rajasthan Royals chased down an 184-run target against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur earlier this season. Both teams also share head-to-head records in IPL playoffs with one win each in two meetings.

Matches RR Won RCB Won No Result 31 13 15 3

RR vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.