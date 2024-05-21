Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Brij Bhushan Singh pleads not guilty, says 'not committed any mistake'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday appeared before Rouse Avenue court for the first time after sexual harassment and other charges were framed against him. The development comes after the court formally framed the charges against the BJP MP today.

During the hearing, the court asked Singh whether he read all charges framed against him.

The court also asked him - Are you admitting your mistake?

Sing replied - There is no question of admitting, when I have not committed any mistake, why will I admit it?

He refused to accept the charges framed by the court in the case of sexual harassment of female wrestlers. Co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar will also face trial in the case. Tomar also refused to accept the charges against him.

"We have evidence. If Delhi Police had investigated properly then the truth would have come out, we never called anyone to our house. Whatever is true will come out," he added.

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Singh

Earlier on May 10, a Delhi court ordered framing of sexual harassment and other charges against the former Wrestling Federation of India in a case lodged by six female wrestlers, observing there was "sufficient evidence" against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot directed framing of charges against Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha MP, under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

"There is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the accused," the judge said.

The court, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers, citing lack of sufficient evidence in the complaint.

Reacting to the court decision, Singh said he would consult his lawyers and take a decision on whether to appeal against the order before a higher court or challenge it before the ACMM.

"I welcome this decision of the judiciary. I had protested against the framing of charges but I did that within certain limits but now I have various options open to me. Either I appeal against the order or contest it.

I will consult my lawyer and take a decision. I am not hurt, I was prepared for it. If the case continues, I will get an opportunity to present my side," Singh said.

(With agencies inputs)

