Long-term exposure to polluted air increases risk of type 2 diabetes

Exposure to particulate matter (PM) 30 times thinner than a human hair in polluted air can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. According to research in the medical journal The Lancet, 20% of type 2 diabetes cases are linked to continuous exposure to PM 2.5 pollutants. These pollutants are emitted from burning oil, diesel, biomass, and gasoline. PM 2.5 is referred to as a killer pollutant. It is a major component of air pollution in urban areas. Even brief exposure to PM 2.5 can trigger the autonomic nervous system in individuals for a period of time. This increases the risk of insulin resistance, which also increases the risk of heart disease. Prolonged exposure to PM 2.5 pollutants on a monthly basis leads to an increase in blood sugar levels. Staying in contact with them for a long time (about a year) can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 20%.

Higher risk among backward and poor men:

Research has shown that there is a stronger correlation between air pollution and diabetes among socio-economic groups of men. Globally, 53.7 million people suffer from Type 2 diabetes, with half of them unaware of their condition. In India, around 77 million adults are affected by Type 2 diabetes, and approximately 25 million are at risk of developing it in the future.

Countries with the worst air quality:

According to the Swiss organization IQAir, India was the third worst country in terms of air quality among 134 countries in 2023 with an average annual PM 2.5 concentration of 54.4 micrograms per cubic meter, following Bangladesh (79.9 micrograms per cubic meter) and Pakistan (73.7 micrograms per cubic meter). Begusarai is the most polluted metropolitan area in the world.

