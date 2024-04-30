Traffic noise raises risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Traffic noise raises risk of cardiovascular diseases

Researchers have discovered a concerning correlation between heightened traffic noise and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks. This revelation underscores the urgency for recognising traffic noise pollution as a significant risk factor for such conditions.

An international team of researchers meticulously analysed epidemiological data to discern patterns indicating risk factors for various diseases. Their findings revealed a compelling connection between traffic noise and the likelihood of developing cardiovascular ailments, such as strokes and diabetes.

In their comprehensive review, the researchers observed a notable trend: for every 10-decibel surge in road traffic noise, the risk of cardiovascular diseases surged by 3.2 per cent. They highlighted the detrimental impact of nighttime traffic noise, disrupting sleep and triggering heightened levels of stress hormones in blood vessels, paving the way for inflammation and vascular diseases.

"It is also important for us that traffic noise is now finally recognised as a risk factor for cardiovascular disease due to the strong evidence," Thomas Münzel, senior Professor at the University Medical Centre Mainz, Germany, and lead author of the study published in the journal Circulation Research, said.

Proposing practical solutions, the researchers outlined strategies for local authorities to mitigate traffic noise from various sources, including road, rail, and air traffic. Installing noise barriers along bustling roads in densely populated areas emerged as a promising method to significantly reduce noise levels by up to 10 decibels. Additionally, employing noise-reducing asphalt in road construction could lead to a notable decrease of 3-6 decibels.

The researchers also advocated for measures such as speed limits and the promotion of low-noise tyres to curb noise pollution. At the individual level, they encouraged alternative modes of transportation like bicycles and public transit to alleviate urban road traffic noise.

Addressing aircraft noise, the researchers proposed optimizing flight paths using GPS to divert them away from densely populated areas and implementing nighttime bans on take-offs and landings. Similarly, maintaining railways and upgrading brakes were recommended to diminish rail traffic noise.

Münzel stressed the importance of noise control efforts and the implementation of noise reduction laws, particularly in light of the persistent exposure to harmful traffic noise even post-pandemic. These measures are crucial for safeguarding public health in the future.

ALSO READ: Low-intensity exercise linked to reduced depression: Research