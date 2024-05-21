PM Modi pays homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary: 'My tributes'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former PM Rajiv Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary. In an X post, PM Modi said, "On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji."

Rahul Gandhi remembers father Rajiv Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi paid homage to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi. Other Congress leaders including P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid their respects to the former prime minister in the national capital.

Remembering his late father, Rahul Gandhi shared a post and referred to his father's dreams as his own. Rahul also shared a childhood photograph of him with his father in which Rajiv Gandhi can be seen with his hand on Rahul's shoulders. In the post, Rahul said, "Father, Your dreams, my dreams, Your aspirations, my responsibilities. Your memories, today and always, always in my heart."

Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth prime minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Anti-Terrorism Day

Each year on May 21, India observes National Anti-Terrorism Day to commemorate the death of the former Prime Minister. He was the youngest prime minister of India who came into power at 40.

In 1991, he was assassinated in a suicide bombing, by a woman belonging to the Liberation of Tamil Tigers Eelam (LTTE) terrorist troop while campaigning for his political party, Congress at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to spread the message of peace and sensitize people about the havoc created because of terrorism. It is a day to promote unity among the people of India and prevent the young generation from getting involved with terror groups. This day also reminds us of the sacrifices made by the people, soldiers and policemen to maintain peace and harmony in the country by saving the nation from terrorist attacks.

