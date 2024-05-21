Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024 declared, how and where to download MSBSHSE Marksheet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024 declared, check how to download, verification and more

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Class 12 results today, May 21 and the scorecards will be shared at 1 pm. The students can download the result from the official website - mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard. in. The HSC Class 12 2024 exams were conducted by the board from February 21 to March 19 across 3,195 centers in the state. As per the data shared by the officials, a total of 14,33,331 students registered for the exam of which, 14,23,923 appeared in the exam, of which, 13,29,684 passed the exam. Girls performed better than boys in the exam by securing 3.84 percentage points higher than boys. The overall pass percentage of girl students is 95.44 per cent while it is 91.60 per cent for male students.

As per the information shared by the board, among the five streams, the science stream has the highest percentage of students with 97.82 per cent. The arts stream has 85.88 per cent, commerce has 92.18 per cent, vocational stream has 87.75 per cent and ITI has 87.69 per cent.

In order to download Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 12 Results, students are required to follow the easy steps given below. Students can check their results via SMS and DigiLocker as well.

Maharashtra Class 12 result: Online result check

Students can check the results by following the mentioned steps:-

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Click on the ‘Maharashtra HSC result 2024’ link on the homepage

Enter the roll number, mother’s name

Click on the ‘View Result’ button to submit it

The online result will be shown on the screen

Take a printout or save it for further reference

Maharashtra Class 12 result: SMS result check

Incase any issue occurs with the internet connectivity or the site crashes, students can also check the result via SMS by following the mentioned steps:-

Type an SMS in this format: MHHSCSEAT NO.

Send it to 57766.

The result will be sent on the same number as SMS.

Maharashtra Class 12 result: DigiLocker result check process

Students can check the result from DigiLocker by following the mentioned steps:-

Visit DigiLocker App

enter username and password

link the Aadhaar card to register, if required

Go to 'Result'

Click on the 'Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education'

Enter 'roll no.' and other details to access the result

Download for future references

Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2024 Verification

After the announcement of mahresult nic in 2024 HSC, students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for verification of their results. In verification of marks, only the totalling of marks is verified. Students will have to apply by filling out a verification form. Students can submit the verification form online at mh-hsc.ac.in and they will have to pay Rs 50 per subject as an application fee for verification. Students who wish to apply to obtain a photocopy of their evaluated answer book can apply through the same website by paying Rs. 400 per subject as an application fee.

Supplementary exam

Those who wish to improve their marks can appear for the supplementary exam which is expected to be conducted in August. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest information.