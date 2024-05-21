Tuesday, May 21, 2024
     
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Highlights: MSBSHSE Class 12 marksheet direct link out at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 has been announced today, May 21. Students who were eagerly waiting for class 12 board exam results can now download their marksheets using the roll number on the login page in due course. Check direct link here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2024 20:49 IST
MSBSHSE Class 12 mark sheet link out
Image Source : MSBSHSE MSBSHSE Class 12 mark sheet link out

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has now activated the direct link to check Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024. All those who were eagerly waiting for their results can now check their results by following the easy steps given this article. The link to the marksheets can also be accessed at digilocker. The results for all three streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce were announced today, May 21 at 11 am in a press conference. As per the board officials, the overall pass percentage is 93.37 per cent. Girls performed better than boys by securing 3.84 percentage points higher than boys.  The overall pass percentage of girl students is 95.44 per cent while it is 91.60 per cent for male students.

Maharashtra HSC 2024 results can be accessed at the official website, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and results.digilocker.gov.in. Students can download their Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2024 scorecards/mark sheets by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Maharashtra HSC Result 2024?

  • Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahahsscboard.in
  • Click on the 'Result' tab
  • It will redirect you to the login page
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details
  • Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 and save it for future reference

Stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates

 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Highlights

  • May 21, 2024 8:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

  • May 21, 2024 2:18 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: Important dates

    • Supplementary exam registration: from May 27
    • Re-evaluation application process: May 22 to June 5
    •  Application for photocopies of answer sheets: May 26 to June 14
  • May 21, 2024 2:15 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are options available to download Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024?

    •  Official website
    •  SMS
    •  DigiLocker app or website
  • May 21, 2024 1:53 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Arts stream result Statistics

    • Number of candidates registered: 3,56,059
    • Number of appeared candidates: 3,51,145
    • Number of passed candidates: 3,01,566
    • Boys pass percentage: 81.91%
    • Girls pass percentage: 90.38%
    • Overall pass percentage: 85.88%
    • Number of male candidates passed: 1,52,907
    • Number of female candidates passed: 1,48,659
  • May 21, 2024 1:51 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Voc stream result Statistics

    • Number of candidates registered: 35,849
    • Number of appeared candidates: 35,106
    • Number of passed candidates: 30,808
    • Boys pass percentage: 86%
    • Girls pass percentage: 92.75%
    • Overall pass percentage: 87.75%
    • Number of male candidates passed: 22,350
    • Number of female candidates passed: 8,458
  • May 21, 2024 1:49 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Tech Sc. Stream Statistics

    • Number of candidates registered: 4,821
    • Number of appeared candidates: 4,764
    • Number of passed candidates: 4,178
    • Boys pass percentage: 87.14%
    • Girls pass percentage: 92.85%
    • Overall pass percentage: 87.69%
    • Number of male candidates passed: 3,749
    • Number of female candidates passed: 429
    • Number of male candidates passed: 7,02,296
    • Number of female candidates passed: 6,27,388
  • May 21, 2024 1:48 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Overall Statistics

    • Number of candidates registered: 14,33,371
    • Number of appeared candidates: 14,23,970
    • Number of passed candidates: 13,29,684
    • Boys pass percentage: 91.60%
    • Girls pass percentage: 95.44%
    • Overall pass percentage: 93.37%
    • Number of male candidates appeared: 7,66,651 
    • Number of female candidates appeared: 6,57,319
    • Number of male candidates passed: 7,02,296
    • Number of female candidates passed: 6,27,388
  • May 21, 2024 1:40 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: No topper list this year too!

    The Maharashtra board has not released the MSBSHSE Class 12 topper list this year either. The last topper list was released in 2019.

  • May 21, 2024 1:38 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Science Stream Statistics

    • Number of candidates registered: 7,27,386
    • Number of appeared candidates: 7,25,077
    • Number of passed candidates: 7,09,314
    • Boys pass percentage: 97.43%
    • Girls pass percentage: 98.27%
    • Overall pass percentage: 97.82%
    • Number of male candidates passed: 37,832
    • Number of female candidates passed: 3,30,994
  • May 21, 2024 1:34 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2024?

    • Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in
    • Click on 'Maharashtra HSC Result 2024' 
    • Now, enter your login details and click on 'submit'
    • Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 will appear on the screen
    • Check and download it for future reference
  • May 21, 2024 1:27 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: More than 1.9 lakh get distinction

    As per results, a total of 1,90,570 have got distinction in the class 12 board exam. A total of 4,80,631 have received grade 1 and 5,26,425 have received grade 2, 13,25,058 received pass grade.

  • May 21, 2024 1:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: Details on Marksheets

    • Seat number
    • Name of the student
    • Subjects
    • Subject code
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks obtained
    • Maximum marks
    • Qualifying status
  • May 21, 2024 1:13 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Division-wise pass percentage

    • Pune: 94.44 per cent
    • Nagpur: 92.12 per cent
    • C. Sambhaji Nagar: 94.08 per cent
    • Mumbai: 91.95 per cent
    • Kolhapur: 94.24 per cent
    • Amravati: 93 per cent
    • Nasik: 94.71 per cent
    • Latur: 92.36 per cent
    • Konkan: 97.51 per cent
  • May 21, 2024 1:01 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Direct link

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 download direct link has been activated. Students can now access their results using their roll number, mother's name and other details on the login page. For the ease of students, we have provided the direct link to download Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 below. 

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 direct download link
     

  • May 21, 2024 12:54 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: Revaluation Process begins tomorrow

    The Maharashtra board will start the online application process for the revaluation of HSC results 2024 from tomorrow onwards. The application window will remain available till June 5.

  • May 21, 2024 12:51 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 direct link in 10 minutes!

    It is just 10 minutes remaining. Students will be able to check Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 scorecards using their roll number, mother name and other details on the link. The link will be activated at 1 PM.

  • May 21, 2024 12:49 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra MSBSHSE Result 2024: When will class 10 results be released?

    It is expected that the Maharashtra Board will release class 10 results in the last week of May 2024.

  • May 21, 2024 12:47 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to verify Maharashtra MSBSHSE Result 2024 Marksheet?

    • Visit the official webstie, boardmarkshet.maha.gov.in
    • Create an account 
    • Login with your credentials
    • Click on 'Verify HSSC and SSC Mark sheet'
    • Press on 'Verify HSC/12th Mark Sheet' 
    • Enter your required details such as exam year, exam session, seat number, total marks scored, and captcha and click on 'submit'
    • The marksheet will appear on the screen
    • Check and verify the hardcopy with the soft copy
  • May 21, 2024 12:38 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 via SMS

    In order to check Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 via SMS, students are required to go to their SMS application and type an SMS in the format: MHHSCSEAT NO and send it to 57766. Then, the Maharashtra HSC/12th result will be sent on the same number.

  • May 21, 2024 12:35 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Websites to check Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024

    • hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
    • mahresult.nic.in
    • mahahsscboard.in
    • hscresult.mkcl.org
    • digilocker.gov.in
  • May 21, 2024 12:34 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: Direct Link in half an hour!

    The maharashtra board will release HSC 12th Arts, Science, Commerce Results link at 1 PM. 

  • May 21, 2024 12:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Student from Sambhaji Nagar receives 100 per cent marks

    As per the information shared by the board, a female student from Sambhaji Nagar has secured 100 per cent marks in class 12 exam.

  • May 21, 2024 12:06 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024: How to check scores?

    • Visit Maharashtra Board Result website — mahresult.nic.in
    • Click on the notificaiton link that reads, 'Maharashtra HSC Result Link 2024' 
    • Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 login page will open
    • Enter your roll number and mother’s name in the designated fields and submit
    • Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen. Check it and download it. You should take a printout of it for future reference
  • May 21, 2024 12:00 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024 LIVE: Pass percentage increases

    • 2024 – 93.37%
    • 2023 – 91.25%
    • 2022 – 94.22%
    • 2021 – 99.63%
    • 2020 – 90.66%
    • 2019 – 85.88%
  • May 21, 2024 11:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024 link to be activated in an hour

    The link to the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024 will be activated in an hour. Students can access their scores by entering their roll numbers on the official websites at mahresult.nic.in, once out.

  • May 21, 2024 11:57 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024: Marksheets to be available on Digilocker

    As per the official announcement, the link to the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024 mark sheet will be activated at 1 pm. Students can download their mark sheet by logging on to the Digilocker app.

  • May 21, 2024 11:54 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024: Konkan division tops among 9 districts

    Among nine districts, Konkan district tops with 97.51 per cent while the Mumbai division has the lowest pass percentage of 91.95 per cent. 

     

  • May 21, 2024 11:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024: Revaluation details

    Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation for Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024. They need to apply for revaluation for a maximum of six subjects by paying fees of Rs. 300 per subject.

     

  • May 21, 2024 11:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024: Stream-wise number of students

    • Science: 6,49,754
    • Commerce: 3,35,804
    • Arts: 3,87,285
    • HSC-VOC: 40,274
    • Tech-SC: 3,254
  • May 21, 2024 11:50 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    100 per cent result in 26 subjects in Maharashtra HSC result 2024

    As per board officials, students have received 100 marks in 26 different subjects.

  • May 21, 2024 11:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024: Science stream secures highest marks

    As per the data, the science stream has the highest marks in the exam. Science has 97.82 per cent, Arts has 85.88 per cent, Commerce has 92.18 per cent, vocational has 87.15 per cent, and ITI has 87.69 per cent.

     

  • May 21, 2024 11:45 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2024: More than 8,000 students get above 90 per cent

    More than 8,000 students have received above 90 per cent marks in class 12  board exam.

  • May 21, 2024 11:28 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Websites to check Maharashtra HSC 2024 scorecards

    mahresult.nic.in
    hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
    mahahsscboard.in
    hscresult.mkcl.org and
    results.digilocker.gov.in

  • May 21, 2024 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Girls outperform boys

    Girls performed better than boys in the Maharashtra Class 12th board exam. As per the results, the pass percentage of girl students is 3.84 percentage points higher than boys. The overall pass percentage of girl students is 95.44 per cent while it is 91.60 per cent for male students.

     

  • May 21, 2024 11:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Stats

    A total of 14,33,331 students registered for the exam of which, 14,23,923 appeared in the exam, of which, 13,29,684 passed the exam.

     

  • May 21, 2024 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC 12th exam result pass percentage

    This year, the overall pass percentage of the exam is recorded at 93.37 per cent.

     

  • May 21, 2024 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 announced

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 has been announced.

  • May 21, 2024 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What details will be shared in Maharashtra HSC 12th exam result press conference?

    The press conference for the declaration of the Maharashtra HSC 12th exam result shall be started in a few minutes. The Streamwise pass percentage, The total number of students who appeared in the exam, the number of passed students, the failed number of students, the Overall pass percentage, the Streamwise pass percentage, and the District-wise pass performance of the students will be announced during the press conference.

     

  • May 21, 2024 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many students appeared in Maharashtra HSC 12th exam this year?

    This year, around 14,57,293 students appeared in the exam. The link to the results will be activated at 1 pm today. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

  • May 21, 2024 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 LIVE: Login Credentials required

    Students are required to keep their roll number ready for checking their scorecards. 

  • May 21, 2024 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 LIVE: Press conference begins shortly

    The press conference for Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 will begin soon. As per the official notice, the press conference is scheduled after 11:00 AM, today, May 21. However, the link to the results will be activated after 1 pm.

