Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Highlights: MSBSHSE Class 12 marksheet direct link out at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has now activated the direct link to check Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024. All those who were eagerly waiting for their results can now check their results by following the easy steps given this article. The link to the marksheets can also be accessed at digilocker. The results for all three streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce were announced today, May 21 at 11 am in a press conference. As per the board officials, the overall pass percentage is 93.37 per cent. Girls performed better than boys by securing 3.84 percentage points higher than boys. The overall pass percentage of girl students is 95.44 per cent while it is 91.60 per cent for male students.

Maharashtra HSC 2024 results can be accessed at the official website, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and results.digilocker.gov.in. Students can download their Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2024 scorecards/mark sheets by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Maharashtra HSC Result 2024?

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahahsscboard.in

Click on the 'Result' tab

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 and save it for future reference

